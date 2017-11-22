Police operation in Yorkton wraps up, no further details released
Police presence on Agricultural Avenue in Yorkton. (COLTON WIENS/CTV YORKTON)
A portion of the Yorkton city core was subject to traffic restrictions on Wednesday morning as a result of a police operation conducted by Yorkton RCMP.
Traffic restrictions were lifted around 8:30 a.m., but police are still on scene on Agricultural Avenue.
Police have not released any additional information about the operation, but they say there was no threat to public safety.