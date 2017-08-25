

CTV Regina





Regina police have released a photo of a vehicle in relation to an attempted murder in the 1900 block of Wallace Street on Aug. 12, 2017.

Police say they are asking for help identifying the occupant of a vehicle that stopped in front of an assault that has since been called an attempted murder. Police say the people inside the vehicle watched the assault take place for about two minutes, drove around the victim and left the scene after the suspects fled from the scene.

Police say they want to speak the people in the vehicle to get a witness statement.

The vehicle is described as a dark, possibly black, SUV or minivan. No other description or photo is available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.