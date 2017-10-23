

CTV Regina





A man and a woman are in custody after a standoff in North Central Regina that lasted 16 hours.

The incident began around 6 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Elphinstone Street. A neighbour told CTV News she was awoken by the sound of her dogs barking and saw suspicious people moving items in and out of the house. Police arrived shortly afterwards.

According to a news release, around 10:00 a.m., someone in the house fired a gun out the window at police. No one was injured by the shot, but at that point officers retreated and additional tactical, canine, and crisis negotiation units were called in.

At one point, police used a robot to bring items to and from the house, including a telephone line. Officers also used a megaphone to try to communicate with the people inside the home.

Carol Kreis, who lives next door to the house, told CTV News that there have been issues at the home in the past.

“It was just a matter of time for next door because there’s always bad people renting there,” said Kreis. “They’re either drug dealers or hookers and we always have trouble.”

Nearby schools went into “secure-the-building” mode and students were kept inside until parents picked them up at the end of the day.

Around 9 p.m. a man and a woman came out of the house and were taken into custody without incident.

Officers cleared the house and determined there were no additional suspects inside.

Police say they will now obtain a warrant to search the home for evidence.