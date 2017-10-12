The world’s largest potash mine is now located around Rocanville, Saskatchewan, according to PotashCorp.

The company officially marked the successful expansion of its operation in Rocanville on Thursday at the new Scissors Creek site. The $3-billion project saw the addition of 6.5 million tonnes to the already three million in nameplate capacity, and doubled the workforce to more than 750.

According to a news release, the expansion included a new mine shaft, mill, 500,000-tonne storage facility, rail and rail loadout equipment and conversion of the existing service shaft.