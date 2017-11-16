

The province has announced $9.5 million in municipal police grants for targeted initiatives in Regina and Saskatoon.

The funding will help pay for 43 police officers in Saskatoon and 40 in Regina in the 2017-18 fiscal year.

The grants also include funding for three new police officers within the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit. The three new positions – based in Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert – will specifically target crystal meth, fentanyl and other drugs officials say are disproportionately driving property crime.

“Our government is focused on community safety,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Don Morgan said in a news release Thursday.

“These grants and the positions they fund provide the support needed to those working to protect the communities of Regina and Saskatoon.”

The grants also help fund initiatives to target organized crime and gang activity, in addition to supporting the Serious and Habitual Offender Comprehensive Action Program, which holds chronic habitual offenders to account.

The money will also support the work of the Internet Child Exploitation unit and police efforts to solve missing person cases.

“The ongoing commitment shown by the Province of Saskatchewan is critical to enhancing our efforts to reduce and deter violent crime, gang activity and child exploitation,” said acting Saskatoon police Chief Mark Chatterbok.

“Provincial funding also greatly assists the Saskatoon Police Service in a growing need to respond to emergency calls involving addictions and mental health issues in our community.”

The province provides funds to urban police services across Saskatchewan to support 128 municipal police positions and policing initiatives.

“The Regina Police Service is appreciative of the municipal police grant from the Province of Saskatchewan,” said Regina police Chief Evan Bray.

“This grant solidifies a partnership that ensures community safety. The Regina Police Service’s Vision, Working Together to Keep Regina Safe, speaks to such collaboration and the importance of the province’s continued financial assistance toward the safety of our citizens.”