The province has introduced legislation that will allow ridesharing to operate in Saskatchewan.

The legislation has provisions to allow residents to carry licensing and insurance that would allow them to drive for a ridesharing company, such as Uber or Lyft.

“The fight against impaired driving is a priority for our government, and Saskatchewan people have told us this will provide another option for them to get home safely,” said Joe Hargrave, minister responsible for SGI, in a news release. “This legislation provides a framework for licensing and insurance, sets out appropriate safeguards for the public, and gives municipalities the authority to determine the right public transportation mix for their communities.”

The legislation states that all ridesharing drivers must have criminal record checks and possess a driver’s licence that would allow them to drive for ridesharing, taxi and limousine companies.

Ridesharing companies must file written evidence of a motor vehicle liability insurance policy with a minimum limit of $1 million, and the company must insure every vehicle used to provide service under the Automobile Accident Insurance Act.

Municipalities will still set the bylaws that govern ridesharing companies in their towns or cities.