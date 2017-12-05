

CTV Regina





The province is advising that a mistake was made at one of its labs that resulted in incorrect test results being sent out.

The error happened at the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory (formerly known as the Saskatchewan Disease Control Laboratory) between October 30 and November 28 and affected samples being screened for codeine and Benadryl use.

The province says the error was corrected as soon as it was detected and reports sent to physicians so they could follow up with patients as necessary.

“High quality service and patient care is our priority, and we’re committed to making sure this does not happen again,” Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory Executive Director Patrick O’Byrne said in a written release.

About 450 samples were impacted by the error.