According to one of Expedia Canada’s latest travel blogs, Regina and Swift Current are among the best beer towns in Canada.

“We wanted to have fun with it, and just kind of go out and call up some cities that maybe you wouldn’t expect to see on a list of places to go for a food or beverage experience,” said Jennifer Callegaro, head of brand marketing for Expedia Canada.

The blog rated cities across the country based on three factors.

“The first thing we wanted to do is look at how many breweries or taps were in different cities across Canada,” said Callegaro. “Number two is we wanted to look at the award-winning level of certain pubs or breweries in these areas.”

“The third was we wanted to look at the creativity around some of the product and some of the technology that were used with these particular breweries.”

Of the 19 cities listed, Regina was noted for having a high number of taps in the city, as well as a lot of creative brewers.

“I didn’t know that 80 per cent of Canada’s lentils are grown in Saskatchewan…so the fact that one of your local breweries has a very unique ale that utilizes that product is pretty interesting. That’s Rebellion Brewing,” said Callegaro.

The blog also mentioned Bushwakkers’ blackberry mead as a reason to travel to Regina.

“The fact that the brewery has a beer that – according to our research – sells out within hours, that’s kind of cool, and something we think Canadian travelers should check out,” said Callegaro.

Swift Current was mentioned in the blog for its award-winning Black Bridge brewery.

“(It’s) quite a young brewery that has won consecutive medals. The milk stout earned a medal in both 2015 and 2016 at the Canadian Brewing Awards. So, that’s something you have to take notice of,” said Callegaro.

Overall, Callegaro said the blog is intended to give Canadians a different reason to visit both well-known, and smaller, off-the-beaten-path places across the country.

“If you look at our top-selling destinations, whether its people booking hotels or people booking packages with flights and hotels together, Canadians love to travel within Canada,” said Callegaro. “We wanted to highlight some cities that…maybe weren’t on the top ten list of our top travel Canadian destinations, but are destinations for those foodie types.”