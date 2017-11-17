Cat cafés have gained popularity in Japan, and now the trend has made its way to Regina. VegaBoo Haven on Victoria Avenue is the first cat café in the province.

With a capacity of 15 cats at a time, the facility provides a cuddly respite from the winter weather. And if you take a liking to one of the feline occupants, you can take him or her home with you! All of the cats are residents of the Regina Humane Society and are up for adoption. The café is actually a satellite office for the humane society, so the adoptions can be performed on site.

“It's all basically about compassion, for animals,” owner Alex Baylak tells CTV News.

Baylak got the idea after visiting a similar café in Vancouver, and she’s put her own spin on it. Like most other cafes, VegaBoo serves coffee, tea and other drinks, but what sets it apart is its homemade vegan treats.

“I really like the vision of this place,” customer Alexy Radutskiy says. “This is the only place where you have a cat haven and coffee at the same time.”

The Regina Humane Society says it’s a great opportunity for the cats and potential cat families as well.

“They get to interact with the cats in a bit different environment,” Bill Thorne says. “It's nice for them, they're out of the kennels, they're in a wider, open space then they are here, so we like that part as well.”

“[People] end up coming here and falling in love with one of their little personalities, and next thing you know, we're finding a cat a forever home,” Baylak says.

In fact, the café has only been open since the end of October, and five of its feline residents have already found forever homes.

But the uniqueness of the café does not come without some rules for potential visitors. The café has a limit on the number of cat cuddlers in the facility at a time. Interested customers are encouraged to make a reservation before coming down to avoid disappointment.