

CTV Regina





A Regina man is facing a child pornography charge stemming from alleged online chats.

In June, the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit became aware of a person from Regina, who was chatting and engaging online with other chat room participants.

The unknown user was identified Tuesday and arrested. Search warrants were executed at the accused’s workplace and home, where many digital devices were seized for forensic examination.

Drew LaPlante, 36, of Regina is charged with making written child pornography. LaPlante appeared in court Wednesday morning.