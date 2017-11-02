

CTV Regina





A Regina man is facing charges after a store was robbed at gunpoint last week.

Police say a man with his face covered entered a store in the 1800 block of College Avenue on Oct. 22. and pointed a handgun at a 24-year-old female employee.

He then demanded the employee to fill bags with items and a significant amount of cash.

Investigators later identified a suspect, who was arrested Saturday.

John Wayne Anderson, 37, of Regina is charged with armed robbery, wearing a disguise with intent, possession of a weapon and breach of probation.

Anderson made his first court appearance on the charges Thursday morning.