Regina man facing charges after store robbed at gunpoint
(File photo)
CTV Regina
Published Thursday, November 2, 2017 1:29PM CST
A Regina man is facing charges after a store was robbed at gunpoint last week.
Police say a man with his face covered entered a store in the 1800 block of College Avenue on Oct. 22. and pointed a handgun at a 24-year-old female employee.
He then demanded the employee to fill bags with items and a significant amount of cash.
Investigators later identified a suspect, who was arrested Saturday.
John Wayne Anderson, 37, of Regina is charged with armed robbery, wearing a disguise with intent, possession of a weapon and breach of probation.
Anderson made his first court appearance on the charges Thursday morning.