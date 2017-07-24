

A 34-year-old Regina man is facing a number of firearms charges after a domestic incident on Friday.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Rae Street around 1:35 p.m. after a report of a domestic assault. Police say one caller said a woman was screaming, and another reported seeing a man hitting a woman in the face. Officers arrived a few minutes later and found a 35-year-old woman inside the house with a small child, police said in a news release. She left the house when police heard a man yelling from a bedroom inside the home. Police say officers tried to negotiate with the man, and say the suspect pointed a long-barreled firearm at the officer before going back into the room. The man ended up exiting the house without the firearm and was arrested without incident. Officers found a loaded shotgun while searching the house.

The woman was not seriously injured.

Jerry Raymond Keewatin, 34, is facing multiple charges including assault, possession of a shotgun and careless use of a firearm. He made his first court appearance on Monday morning.