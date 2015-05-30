

CTV Regina





Regina police fired a stun gun early Saturday morning after, they say, a suspected impaired driver assaulted an officer.

Police stopped the driver on the 3200 block of Parliament Avenue just before 6 a.m.

“During the traffic stop the suspect began assaulting one of the officers,” police said in a media release.

The suspect was taken into custody only after a second officer intervened and shot him with a stun gun, or Taser.

He was not injured, police said. One officer sustained minor injuries.

Police said they discovered substances suspected to be cocaine and steroids, as well as property believed to be stolen, after further investigation.

A 34-year-old man is facing several charges including dangerous driving, impaired driving, assaulting police, possession of a controlled substance, possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime in relation to the incident.