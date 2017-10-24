

CTV Regina





A prominent former Manitoba broadcaster is now a person of interest in bank robbery in Regina.

Steve Vogelsang was arrested by police in Medicine Hat, Alta. over the weekend in connection with two bank robberies. In both cases, police say he passed a note to a teller and received money.

Now Regina Police have revealed that they believe that Vogelsang may have been involved with a bank robbery in Regina on Oct. 13.

There have also been a string of bank robberies across southern Sask. over the last year, but the Saskatchewan RCMP say they aren’t in a position to connect Vogelsang with any of those offences.

Vogelsang joined CTV Winnipeg as a sportscaster in 1992 and eventually worked his way up to News Director.

With files from CTV Winnipeg