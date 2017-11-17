Regina police tight lipped about early morning incident
A Regina police vehicle is parked at a taped-off scene Friday, Nov. 17, 2017 following an incident in the 600 block of Montague Street that sent three people to hospital. (DALE HUNTER/CTV REGINA)
CTV Regina
Published Friday, November 17, 2017 11:09AM CST
Three people are in hospital after an incident at 600 Montague Street on Friday morning.
Police are not releasing any further information, but a neighbour tells CTV News that the incident started around 4:15 a.m., and that he heard noises that sounded like gunshots.
The scene was still taped off at 11 a.m.
More to come…