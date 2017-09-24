Regina RCMP responded to a report of a weapons offence in the 400 block of Forget St., just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

When RCMP arrived at the scene, officers focused their investigation on one residence in the area.

The RCMP is currently attempting to make contact with the occupants of the home.

There were no reported injuries, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.