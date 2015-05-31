

CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced that two new players will join the team. International kicker Ray Early and international defensive lineman Cameron Sheffield have signed contracts.

As per club policy, details of the contracts were not released.

Early joins the Roughriders after four seasons at Furman University. In 44 career collegiate games the South Carolina native connected on 43 of 50 field goal attempts and averaged 42.9 yards on 103 punts.

After one year with the Edmonton Eskimos Sheffield joins the Roughriders for his second year in the CFL. Last year the 27-year-old played 10 regular season games, starting four, where he collected 15 defensive tackles, four quarterback sacks and two tackles for loss.