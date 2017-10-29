The stadium was dark, the green lights in the tunnel came on, and that familiar intro music started to play. The Riders dawned green masks in the tunnel prior to their game on Friday, and the crowd went wild.

Halloween falls on a Tuesday this year, but many people started celebrating the spooky holiday over the weekend including the Riders on Friday night.

Whether it was their take on the Man in the Iron Mask, or just the team taking the Rider green theme to the next level it was a sight to be seen.

You can bet when Tuesday rolls around, you will be seeing more than a few Rider green masks out trick or treating.