The Saskatchewan Roughriders are showing their support for members of the NFL, who are protesting recent comments made by U.S. President Donald Trump.

During the Canadian national anthem at Sunday’s CFL game, the Riders linked arms in solidarity of their American counterparts.

“Everybody’s got family members or friends back home that play in another league. Some guys have played in that league before too,” said Riders quarterback Kevin Glenn.

“It was just a sign of unity that we're together.”

This comes after the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars match, when – during America's national anthem – NFL players and coaches locked arms, and some rested on bended knee.

The move was a show of defiance against Trump after his controversial comments Friday night.

“Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out. He's fired. He's fired,’” said Trump.

It started over a year ago, when players like Colin Kaepernick refused to stand during the anthem, protesting the treatment of black people by police. Now, NFL owners, coaches and players are uniting.

“I think they understand that the players are tired of this, we are tired of feeling like we are being bullied by the president of the United States,” said former NFL player Donte Stallworth.

And it's not just football. Trump was ticked off with NBA star Steph Currie, who refused to visit the white house with his championship team, the golden state warriors. Trump eventually uninviting Currie in another tweet.

That prompted NBA star Lebron James to call the president a “bum” on Twitter. He later backed up his statement.

“He doesn’t understand how many kids, no matter the race, look up to the president of the United States for guidance. That’s what makes me more sick than anything,” said James.

The Roughriders are backing their team up, stating in a press release, “As an organization, we stand alongside our players and support their individual right to freedom of speech and their beliefs."

Trump took to Twitter again on Monday morning, calling for a boycott of the NFL, saying the issue isn't about race, but rather respect for the country, flag and national anthem.