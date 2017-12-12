

CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan Roughriders have announced that they have extended the contract of head coach and general manager Chris Jones by a year.

Jones joined the Roughriders after leading the Edmonton Eskimos to a Grey Cup win in 2015.

He led the Riders to a 10-8 record last season, and their first playoff appearance since 2014.

“We’ve still got work left to do, so it’s good that we’re getting an opportunity to make an attempt to finish what we started,” Jones said in a written release.

Jones has spent 16 seasons as a CFL coach. He has coached seven Grey Cup games and has won four Grey Cup rings.

The contract means Jones will remain in Saskatchewan until the end of the 2019 CFL season.