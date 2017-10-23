

The Canadian Press





The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed veteran offensive lineman Brendon LaBatte to a four-year contract extension Monday.

The six-foot-four, 304-pound LaBatte is under contract to the Riders through the 2021 season.

LaBatte is in his 10th CFL season and sixth with Saskatchewan. The 31-year-old native of Weyburn, Sask., began his career with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in '08 before joined the Riders as a free agent prior to the 2012 season.

LaBatte was the CFL's top linemen in 2013 and helped the Riders win the Grey Cup that year. He's a four-time league all-star.