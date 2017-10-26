

CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan government says ministers’ travel costs in 2016-17 were the lowest in 25 years.

Ministers’ travel costs totalled $311,000 in 2016-17, down $54,000, or about 15 per cent, from the previous fiscal year, and 68 per cent from 2006-07.

According to a government news release, ministers’ travel costs in 2016-17 are the lowest since 1992, when ministerial travel was first tracked separately.

Overall travel spending totalled $37.1 million, a decrease of $526,000, or 1.4 per cent, from the previous fiscal year, and $4.5 million, or about 11 per cent, from 2006-07.

“Our government is committed to closely managing expenses and spending less where we can to help address financial challenges, while maintaining needed services, programs and infrastructure for Saskatchewan people,” Finance Minister Donna Harpauer said Thursday.

Communications costs came to $6.7 million in 2016-17, a reduction of about $2.7 million, or 29 per cent, compared to the previous fiscal year, which included provincial election-related costs. Communications spending in 2016-17 was down $9.1 million, or about 58 per cent, from 2006-07.

In all, government travel and communications spending is down $13.6 million, compared to 2006-07.