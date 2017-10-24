

CTV Regina





A controversial piece of legislation that allows the government to sell up to 49 per cent of a Crown corporation without a referendum will be repealed.

Premier Brad Wall made the announcement on social media on Tuesday afternoon.

The legislation was introduced last fall and passed in the spring. Since then it has been met with criticism from residents and activist groups across the province.

The province has argued that the legislation would protect Crown corporations because it would allow the government to maintain the majority of shares. The Wall government said they had hoped to see “partnerships” formed with private companies.

The legislation will be repealed as part of the throne speech on Wednesday.