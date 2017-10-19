

CTV Regina





Dry conditions have prompted a fire ban for Crown land, provincial parks and recreation sites south of Highway 16 in Saskatchewan.

Fireworks are also prohibited under the ban, which took effect Thursday.

Self-contained heating devices, pressurized stoves, gas barbecues, propane fire pits, or charcoal briquettes used in an approved firebox will be permitted for cooking and heating purposes.

Provincial parks under the ban include Buffalo Pound, Cypress Hills, Danielson, Douglas, Echo Valley and Saskatchewan Landing.