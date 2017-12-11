

CTV Regina





A Saskatchewan Party leadership candidate is responding to allegations of getting questions in advance of a debate in Weyburn earlier this month.

Alanna Koch called it an “absolutely ridiculous accusation” in a written statement issued on Monday morning. Three of the other leadership candidates accused Koch of knowing the questions prior to the debate.

“I do appreciate the acknowledgement that I was very strong in the debate,” Koch added in the statement. “However, if I would have known the questions, I hope that I would have done even better.”

Koch went on to say her strong performance resulted from her time advising Premier Brad Wall and other ministers on issues discussed in the debate.