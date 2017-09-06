

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall says he was interviewed by RCMP investigators looking into the Global Transportation Hub land deal.

Wall told a media scrum Wednesday that officers questioned him about the transaction several weeks ago. Wall said he did not have a lawyer present.

The premier once again insisted nothing inappropriate happened. He says the high price the government paid for the GTH land was simply a mistake.

“Sometimes, there are a series of mistakes that have been made – as was the case with the GTH, which I have admitted to; which we have taken steps to fix – that fall short of some test of malintent because there was none here,” Wall said.

“We’re going to let the RCMP do its work and when that work is concluded, we don’t rule out, I won’t rule out, something further.”