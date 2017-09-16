

The Saskatchewan New Democrats will elect a new leader on March 3, 2018.

The party met in Moose Jaw on Saturday and voted to change the date from May 6, 2018. The deadline to enter the leadership race is January 12, 2018, and the deadline to purchase membership to vote in the race is January 19, 2018.

In order to run, the candidate must be a member of the party, with signatures from at least 200 party members in support of the nomination. There is a non-refundable registration fee of $4,000 and the campaign costs cannot exceed $200,000.

Party members will be able to vote online or through a mail-in ballot.