

The Canadian Press





REGINA - The Saskatchewan government has introduced its climate-change strategy and it doesn't include a carbon tax.

Environment Minister Dustin Duncan says the plan includes developing and implementing sector-specific, output-based performance standards on large-emitting facilities, such as those in the oil and gas, and mining sectors.

These standards will be developed in consultation with industry through 2018 and will recognize actions already taken by industry to reduce emissions.

The plan also gives industry "flexible compliance options" that include purchasing carbon offsets and improving facilities to reduce emissions intensity.

Industry can also pay into a technology fund.

Duncan says agricultural producers won't have to meet any standard, but can participate in the offset program.