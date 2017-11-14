The Saskatoon Blades of the Western Hockey League have called up goaltender Nolan Maier from the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League's Yorkton Terriers.

The 16-year-old Yorkton product was reassigned to his hometown team after being dropped from the Blades roster back in September.

Maier was a part of Team Canada Black at the Word U17 Challenge in British Columbia, posting the best save percentage of all goalies with three or more starts.

While with the struggling Terriers team he was able to maintain a .897 save percentage despite taking an average of 49.7 shots per game. He was also the only 16-year-old netminder to appear in more than one game.

Maier will join the Blades on a permanent basis for Tuesday’s practice ahead of a matchup with the Moose Jaw Warriors.

As a result of the move, the Blades have also returned 18-year-old goalie Joel Grzybowski to the SJHL Battlefords North Stars.