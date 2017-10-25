

CTV Regina





SaskPower is preparing for another windy day in the southern part of the province.

Environment Canada is predicting wind gusts ranging from 70-95 kilometres per hour with the possibility of rain or snow in parts of the province throughout the day and into the evening.

The power company says that while wind speeds are not expected to reach the same levels they did last week, they are still preparing for potential outages or downed trees or power lines.

SaskPower also says there is a possibility that some trees or power equipment may have been weakened as a result of the storm last week. Anyone who sees a downed power line should stay away from it and contact the SaskPower Outage Centre immediately at 306-310-2220.

Customers are encouraged to prepare for possible power outages by keeping a flashlight, batteries, a first aid kit and other emergency items on hand.