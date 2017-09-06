

CTV Regina





SaskPower has wrapped up inspections in three Regina neighbourhoods after ground shifts sparked a series of meter fires in the city.

Glencairn, Normanview and Uplands were identified as the neighbourhoods most at risk of meter fires.

Nine meter fires have been reported in Regina this summer. SaskPower says dry conditions have led to ground shifts, which pulled the copper wire inside the meter boxes, causing the fires.

Crews have inspected more than 15,000 homes, including some in Moose Jaw, Weyburn and Kindersley. Of those homes, 55 per cent needed repairs.

Now that those checks are done, SaskPower says it can move on to inspecting other Regina neighbourhoods – including Albert Park, Dieppe and Mount Royal – that might have damage from ground shifts, but weren't at risk of fires.

The meters that haven’t been inspected yet have aluminum wires, which won’t spark a fire when pulled, but a power outage could occur.

SaskPower says it has spent about $2 million so far on meter inspections and repairs. There’s no estimate on what the total cost will be.

The Crown-owned utility plans to create an annual power meter inspection program.