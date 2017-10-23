

Traffic is delayed on Highway 13 near Assiniboia, Sask. after a collision between a semi and a pickup truck that RCMP say resulted in serious injuries.

Police and emergency crews responded to the crash, about 13 kilometres southeast of the town, Monday afternoon.

The highway had been blocked entirely, but the lane was reopened with traffic control around 4:00 p.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area by using Highways 2, 36 or 717 and to slow down when passing responders and emergency vehicles.