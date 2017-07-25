

CTV Regina





A little girl has died after a crash near Belle Plain on Monday evening.

A car and an SUV crashed in the westbound land of Highway 1 around 6:00 p.m.

The woman driving the SUV was taken to hospital with unknown injuries, the 7-year-old girl who was a passenger in the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Belle Plaine is about 45 kilometres west of Regina.