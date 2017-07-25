Seven-year-old killed in crash west of Regina
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, July 25, 2017 10:14AM CST
A little girl has died after a crash near Belle Plain on Monday evening.
A car and an SUV crashed in the westbound land of Highway 1 around 6:00 p.m.
The woman driving the SUV was taken to hospital with unknown injuries, the 7-year-old girl who was a passenger in the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.
The highway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.
Belle Plaine is about 45 kilometres west of Regina.