The family of a woman and baby killed in a car crash near Melville has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for their funeral costs.

The woman’s sister, Tristian Bellegard, has identified the 25-year-old woman killed in the crash as Tiffany Bellegard. Bellegard’s six-month old son was also killed in the crash.

“Tiffany was a very loving mother of three,” Tristian told CTV News in a written statement. “She always made sure that everyone was taken care of before herself. It is a great tragedy that has happened.”

Tiffany’s other children, aged seven and four, were also in the vehicle at the time of the crash. They remain in hospital in critical condition. Tristian says the four-year-old boy was taken to Saskatoon, and her family is trying to get him back to Yorkton.

Tiffany was killed when her vehicle collided head on with another vehicle on Highway 10 just north of Brewer Road at 10:50 p.m. on Saturday night. The 24-year-old man driving the other vehicle was also killed in the crash.

Tristian is raising money for funeral costs and to help cover gas costs for family members who will need to travel to Yorkton.

“This is a very hard time for the family,” she said. “We appreciate all the support.”

With files from CTV Yorkton's Jessica Smith