

CTV Regina





Police are searching for a suspect, who they say may be armed with a gun, after a shooting in North Central Regina.

Around 2:30 p.m. Friday, a caller reported he came home to find an unknown man in his house, located in the 1600 block of Rae Street.

The unknown man fired what police believe is a gun before fleeing.

Police say no one was hurt in the incident.

No further details were immediately released.