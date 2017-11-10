Shooting suspect may be armed: Regina police
Regina police investigate a shooting at a home in the 1600 block of Rae Street on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.
CTV Regina
Published Friday, November 10, 2017 5:13PM CST
Police are searching for a suspect, who they say may be armed with a gun, after a shooting in North Central Regina.
Around 2:30 p.m. Friday, a caller reported he came home to find an unknown man in his house, located in the 1600 block of Rae Street.
The unknown man fired what police believe is a gun before fleeing.
Police say no one was hurt in the incident.
No further details were immediately released.