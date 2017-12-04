

CTV Regina





Saskatchewan has officially combined its 12 regional health authorities into one.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority launched Monday, with the proclamation of The Provincial Health Authority Act. The act legally transfers operations and employees of the former regions into the SHA.

“Launching the Saskatchewan Health Authority is an important step in our journey to transform the provincial health system,” Jim Reiter, minister of health, said in a news release. “I thank all of our health system partners for their hard work to prepare for this first day of operations. We will continue to work together to better co-ordinate and improve health care services for Saskatchewan people.”

The province says there will be no changes to healthcare programs, services, facilities or phone numbers on the first day of operations of the SHA.

“The launch of the new Saskatchewan Health Authority does not mean that the health services residents depend on will be centralized or reduced,” Rural and Remote Health Minister Greg Ottenbreit said in a written release. “Management and services will continue to be available locally, to be responsive to the unique needs of patients and communities.”

The government says Community Advisory Networks will continue to operate as usual for now, with plans to develop a new framework in the future. These networks helped remote communities interact with their regional health authorities.