

CTV Regina





The Sunrise Health Region has been fined a total of $95,000 after three incidents in which workers were injured at Yorkton Regional Health Centre.

Last month, the health region pleaded guilty to four violations of Saskatchewan’s occupational health and safety regulations.

In 2015, multiple workers were exposed to spilled formalin, a formaldehyde-based disinfectant.

In a second incident, a worker suffered serious crushing injuries to her arm after it became entangled in a laundry conveyer in May 2015.

The third incident happened in July 2015 after a worker’s wrist was fractured when her hand became pinned between the handle of a motorized cart and a door jamb.