Suspect in 5 hour standoff identified and charged
(File photo)
CTV Regina
Published Saturday, November 4, 2017 11:53AM CST
Last Updated Saturday, November 4, 2017 11:56AM CST
The suspect in the 5 hour standoff in the 300 block of Forget Street has been identified as Michael Wilkinson.He has been charged with two counts of uttering threats.
Regina Police responded to a call after a male suspect uttered death threats and was involved in an altercation with a woman. The male suspect now identified as Wilkinson, then went into his home and refused to come out.
Policed formed a perimeter around his residence on Forget and negotiations began shortly afterwards.
It was believed that there were firearms in the home because Wilkinson is a hunter; however police say there were no firearms involved in the standoff.
After 5 hours Wilkinson turned himself in and was taken into custody just before 6:30 p.m Friday night.