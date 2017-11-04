

CTV Regina





The suspect in the 5 hour standoff in the 300 block of Forget Street has been identified as Michael Wilkinson.He has been charged with two counts of uttering threats.

Regina Police responded to a call after a male suspect uttered death threats and was involved in an altercation with a woman. The male suspect now identified as Wilkinson, then went into his home and refused to come out.

Policed formed a perimeter around his residence on Forget and negotiations began shortly afterwards.

It was believed that there were firearms in the home because Wilkinson is a hunter; however police say there were no firearms involved in the standoff.

After 5 hours Wilkinson turned himself in and was taken into custody just before 6:30 p.m Friday night.