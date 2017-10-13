

CTV Regina





Police are on the hunt for a suspect after a bank robbery on Friday.

Officers were called to the 4100 block of Albert Street around 12:35 p.m. on Friday.

A man came into the bank and instructed an employee to hand over cash. The suspect apparently told the employee that he had a weapon.

The suspect left the bank on foot. He is described as 5’6” to 5’8” tall and in his mid-40s.

No one was injured during the robbery.