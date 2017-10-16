Teen suffers life-threatening injuries after crash near Regina
Traffic was restricted after a collision between a semi and a pickup truck on Pinkie Road near Regina on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017.
CTV Regina
Published Monday, October 16, 2017 1:43PM CST
Last Updated Monday, October 16, 2017 4:28PM CST
A 17-year-old boy has suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash on Monday afternoon.
A pick-up truck and a semi-truck hauling gravel collided on Pinkie Road, about two kilometres south of Dewdney Avenue.
The teen, who was the lone occupant of the pick-up truck was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi was not injured.
RCMP say Pinkie Road will be restricted to single-lane traffic for several hours while they investigate.