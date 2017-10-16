

A 17-year-old boy has suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash on Monday afternoon.

A pick-up truck and a semi-truck hauling gravel collided on Pinkie Road, about two kilometres south of Dewdney Avenue.

The teen, who was the lone occupant of the pick-up truck was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi was not injured.

RCMP say Pinkie Road will be restricted to single-lane traffic for several hours while they investigate.