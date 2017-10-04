

CTV Regina





Three youths have been charged following a string of bear spray attacks in Regina.

Two 14-year-old girls and a 15-year-old girl, all from Regina, face charges including assault with a weapon in connection with the incidents, which occurred over the weekend.

All three made their first appearance in youth court Wednesday morning. They cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Regina police say more arrests and charges may be forthcoming.

Shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the Regina General Hospital after an 18-year-old woman was attacked with bear spray. Police say the woman was walking alone in the west alley at the intersection of 12th Avenue and Toronto Street when a white truck pulled up alongside her from behind. The driver called for her attention, and as the woman turned to look, a person inside the truck sprayed her in the face.

Less than an hour later, officers responded to another bear spray attack in the 1800 block of Quebec Street. Two 14-year-old girls and a 12-year-old girl had been sprayed by people in a white truck, police said.

Another bear spray attack occurred just before noon Saturday in the 900 block of East Arcola Avenue. Police say the victim, a 32-year-old man, was walking alone when a white truck pulled up beside him and one of the occupants sprayed him.

Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to another report of a bear spray attack at the intersection of 11th Avenue and Winnipeg Street. Police say a caller said someone had been sprayed at that location, then hung up. Officers checked the area for any victims, but found none.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, police received a report of a white truck seen racing around a neighbourhood had crashed into a tree in the 1600 block of Toronto Street. Police found the truck abandoned against a tree. The truck was confirmed to be stolen.

Police say no one was seriously injured in any of the attacks.