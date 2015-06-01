

A trial has been delayed for a Regina man accused of hitting and killing a flag person in a highway construction zone nearly three years ago.

The trial for Keith Dunford was scheduled to begin Monday in Weyburn, but one of the lawyers involved couldn’t attend due to a personal matter, so it was rescheduled for Aug. 13.

Dunford was charged with criminal negligence causing death after Ashley Richards was fatally struck by an SUV in a construction zone on Highway 39 north of Midale in August 2012.

The tragedy happened during the 18-year-old New Brunswick woman's first day on the job.

