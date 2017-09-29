

CTV Regina





The driver of a pickup truck that crashed in Regina’s downtown Victoria Park was taken to hospital after police say he had experienced a medical emergency.

Police say the truck was travelling eastbound on Victoria Avenue when the driver lost control of the vehicle shortly before 2 p.m. Friday.

The truck veered northbound across the westbound lanes of traffic and struck another pickup truck that was parked, then hit a parking meter and went into the park, where the vehicle struck a tree.

Police say it appears the 34-year-old man driving the truck experienced a medical emergency. He was taken to hospital. No one else was injured in the incident.

The crash remains under investigation.