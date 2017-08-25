Two dead after plane crash near Swift Current
Plane crash scene near Swift Current, Sask. (SOUTH WEST TV NEWS)
Two people have died after a plane crash near Swift Current on Thursday evening.
The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. just southeast of the Swift Current Regional Airport.
When emergency crews arrived, they found the fixed-wing aircraft on the ground. The two occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is currently under investigation.