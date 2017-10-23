

CTV Regina





A man and a woman are in custody after a standoff in North Central Regina that lasted more than 17 hours.

The incident began around 5 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Elphinstone Street. A neighbour told CTV News she was awoken by the sound of her dogs barking and saw suspicious people moving items in and out of the house.

Police arrived shortly after and, around 10 a.m., there were reports of shots fired on the scene. Dozens of officers responded and the area remained cordoned off as of 7 p.m.

At one point, police used a robot to bring items to and from the house, including a telephone line. Officers also used a megaphone to try to communicate with the people inside the home.

Carol Kreis, who lives next door to the house, told CTV News that there have been issues at the home in the past.

“It was just a matter of time for next door because there’s always bad people renting there,” said Kreis. “They’re either drug dealers or hookers and we always have trouble.”

Nearby schools went into “secure-the-building” mode and students were kept inside until parents picked them up at the end of the day.

There have been no reports of injuries as a result of the call.