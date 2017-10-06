

Two more people have been charged with second-degree murder after a man was found dead at a provincial park in southwestern Saskatchewan last year.

Colin Perrault, 49, and Todd Donaldson, 48 – both from Swift Current – are scheduled to appear in court on the charges Oct. 10.

The body of Logan Ring was discovered in Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park last November.

Jolene Denise Epp, 38, Tanisha Lynn Perrault, 19, and Rebecca Lynn Kuhlman, 25 – all from Swift Current – also face second-degree murder charges in Ring’s death.

Mounties say all five accused were known to the victim. They are encouraging anyone with information to come forward.