

CTV Regina





Police have charged one man and are looking for two other people after a cab driver was assaulted on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Victoria Avenue around 7:00 p.m. on reports that the cab driver was being held by three people with a knife.

The three suspects reportedly got into the cab and began to argue with the driver, and then the man in the passenger seat apparently assaulted him. Police say a woman in the back seat then pulled out a knife.

When police arrived, they found a 38-year-old man who they say is the man who was in the passenger seat. The other two suspects had fled the scene.

Kenneth Donald Shell, 38, has been charged with assault, failure to comply, and failure to comply with a probation order.

The other two suspects are still at large.

The first suspect is described as a man about 25-years-old, wearing black pants and a grey shirt.

The second suspect is described as an Indigenous woman, about 25-years-old, wearing a t-shirt and carrying a knife.

Shell was released and will appear in court in November.