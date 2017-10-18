

A volunteer firefighter from Alberta is dead after the water-tanker truck he was driving rolled over during efforts to contain a wildfire in southwestern Saskatchewan.

Police responded to the crash on a grid road 10 kilometres south of Burstall around midnight Tuesday.

RCMP say the driver and lone occupant of the water tanker, a 34-year-old man, lost control of the truck before it rolled over.

The victim is a volunteer firefighter from Walsh, Alta. He was working with Cypress County, Alta., firefighters, who were assisting Saskatchewan fire crews at the time, Mounties said in a news release Wednesday. Cypress County officials have identified him as James Hargrave.

A memorial posted on the Cypress County Facebook page paid tribute to the fallen firefighter.

“James was very community minded and joined the fire services to help and protect residents far and near. He was a great father and will be dearly missed by his wife, children, extended family, friends, neighbors and fellow first responders,” the memorial read.

A second vehicle was involved in the crash after the rollover. The driver of that vehicle suffered only minor injuries.

The collision remains under investigation, and RCMP say it isn’t known at this point whether fire and/or smoke were factors.

“Saskatchewan RCMP acknowledges the risks taken and sacrifices made by our fellow first responders and extends its deepest condolences to the family, as well as friends and colleagues in the Cypress County Fire Department,” Mounties said.

RCMP also confirmed Wednesday that two men, ages 27 and 43, suffered serious injuries while fighting a fire on their own land in the Gull Lake and Tompkins area Tuesday night.

Both men were taken to Medicine Hat for medical care before being transferred to Calgary. RCMP say they are not in a position to provide an update on the conditions of the two men.

Officers from several RCMP detachments in the southwest remain on scene to ensure public safety in affected areas.

“Our primary responsibility is to ensure public safety and that includes: responding to calls for service; patrolling the affected areas; and assisting with traffic control as people return to their homes,” RCMP said.

“People will notice an increased police presence as we ensure all residents get home safely and their property remains secure.”

Drivers are asked to obey all traffic directions, slow down and drive with caution.

