There was a time when we only saw security cameras in high security buildings, but it’s becoming more common to see the technology on residential properties. But with so many options out there, how do you know what's best for your home?

Lisa Batty is no stranger to break and enters. She says she has had a variety of things stolen from her property, including bicycles, a dirt bike, ice fishing equipment and tools, adding up to thousands of dollars.

But it wasn't last month when Batty's fence was damaged in a hit and run that she decided to install security cameras around her property.

The two cameras send alerts to her phone when there's movement in her yard, she can also talk to anyone around the cameras. They also make noises when movement is detected.

Her investment has already paid off; three days after the cameras were up she received a startling notification to her phone.

“[It showed] me that someone was in my yard, so I was viewing as this fellow came up he parked by my garage, he came up and he was scoping out the area,” Batty told CTV News. “The cameras started talking to him which freaked him out then he took off.”

The system cost Batty nearly $500, but Batty says it's worth every penny for the peace of mind.

“Being able to hold someone accountable. We’re on the hook now for this fence because we don't know who was responsible for hitting it. Just with all the losses it makes you feel a little bit better and scaring that one person off and scaring that one person off made it all worth it.”

With high property crime rates in Regina, the number of people and businesses investing in security systems is on the rise. Hillman Audio Video sells security cameras and alarm systems, mostly to commercial businesses.

"Surveillance is a deterrent,” Rob Arnold says. “Surveillance cameras don't stop the bad guys, but it certainly puts another thought in their head before they're going to do bad things."

Tech expert Curtis Paradis says most consumer security cameras work well and can generally be affordable. He says the biggest cost to consumers is the monthly fee.

“You might be paying an additional $10 a month. Some camera systems even charge you more per month is per camera you put in.”

Paradis says some cameras come with features that allow you to check the temperature of your home, send notifications to your phone and can be connected to your alarm system.

“You can be half way across the world but still know your house is fine the temperature is fine, that's some great peace of mind, instead of the old standby way which is hope it's still there when you get home.”

Regina police say security cameras do help with their investigations-- but at the end of the day they don't hand over the suspect.

“In the end, it can just be an image of a person and we have to identify who that person is. The quality certainly will make a difference in identifying somebody,” Cst. Devon Sterling of the RPS said.

But for Batty, home security cameras just go along with the changing of the times.

“This is a poor location, there's no lighting in the back here by an open field so I do feel that we may get targeted a little more than some other people because of the location.”

But installing cameras might deter the intruder from getting inside your home.