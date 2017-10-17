

Wildfires burning in parts of west-central Saskatchewan near the Town of Leader are contained according to the chief administrative officer and director of emergency preparedness in Kindersley, Bernie Morton. "I can report that the fires are under control, this is according to the local fire departments as well as the province who is now responding on scene," said Morton. An estimated 1200 people were evacuated from their homes earlier Tuesday after a grass fire near the towns of Leader, Burstall, and the RM of Deerfork. Jerry Gizen decided evacuate his home in Leader and head to Kindersley with his family. He described the fire conditions in that area as winds gusted up to 100 kilometres per hour. "They says some other fires flared up around some farms. So they were out in that area. And then the Leader nuisance ground flared up" Around 200 evacuees found shelter in Kindersley where vacancy was at a premium with hotels fully booked up across town. Morton added there was no immediate threat to the community of Kindersley, but a number of smaller communities are dealing with smaller contained fires and downed power lines. He went on to say that evacuees should be able to return home by Wednesday morning as suggested by the province. "We will house these people here, about 14 families we have," Morton said. "The eldest is about 95, the youngest is two-years-old." The Mayor of Kindersley, Rod Perkins, says his emergency staff responded successfully to the wildfire evacuation. "We could've been in a situation where we would've had 500- 700 evacuees to deal with," Perkins said. "I'm really impressed with our emergency measures group, our town staff were coordinated and ready for anything."